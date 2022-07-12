How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The White Sox are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (365 total).
- The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored 370 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has posted a team-best batting average of .295, while pacing the White Sox in long balls with 10.
- Abreu ranks 82nd in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.
- Robert ranks 82nd in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .312 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .290.
- Ramirez ranks 20th in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Amed Rosario has 90 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- Rosario ranks 234th in homers and 155th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Steven Kwan has 72 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.364/.359.
- Josh Naylor is batting .279 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
W 8-0
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-2
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Royals
W 13-1
Away
7/10/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Away
7/11/2022
White Sox
W 8-4
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
