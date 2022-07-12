White Sox at Guardians stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

The White Sox and Guardians play the second game of the day/night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The doubleheader on Tuesday won't make or break the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians season, but it is still a big two games for the division rivals.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Both teams are currently fighting for second place in the AL Central and are right on the edge of the three American League wild cards and want to get a leg up as the first half of the season comes to a close.

Tuesday night, in the second game of the doubleheader, the White Sox will send Davis Martin to the mound looking to get a big win.

Martin hasn't started a game since June 3, but the White Sox have won the last three games he has pitched. Tuesday, they hope to make it four straight.

The Guardians will be looking to send Martin home a loser in his return to the starting rotation.

The Guardians have been good against the White Sox this year and Tuesday. They will look to continue that dominance and get a big win in the nightcap.

Regional restrictions may apply.