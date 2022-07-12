White Sox at Guardians Stream: Watch MLB Online, TV Channel

The White Sox and Guardians play the first of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a huge road trip and Tuesday, they get two games against the team they are battling in the AL Central standings: the Cleveland Guardians.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The two teams are fighting for second place in the AL Central right now as they both try and keep pace with the first-place Twins.

Tuesday, they get two big chances to win and improve their standing as the first half of the season finishes.

The White Sox will send All-Star snub Dylan Cease to the mound in the opener. Cease is 7-4 with a. 2.45 ERA and is third in the league with 133 strikeouts. He has been fantastic for the White Sox this year and they hope he can have another great outing on Tuesday.

The Guardians will counter with Shane Bieber. Bieber has been good for the Guardians and is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA. He is also striking out his fair share of batters and has 99 on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.