How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Shane Bieber on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The White Sox have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (364 total runs).
- The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 366 (4.4 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 10 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .295.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu is 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI.
- Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.
- Robert ranks 83rd in homers and 35th in RBI so far this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .317 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 66.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Amed Rosario has collected 88 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .385 on the year.
- Rosario is 235th in homers and 178th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Steven Kwan has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
- Josh Naylor has 57 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .505 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
W 8-0
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-2
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Tigers
L 8-2
Away
7/8/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Royals
W 13-1
Away
7/10/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Away
7/11/2022
White Sox
W 8-4
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)