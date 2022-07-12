How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Mike Clevinger, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (384 total).

The Padres rank 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies rank 12th in the league with 386 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (15), runs batted in (51) and has a team-high batting average of .310.

Among all hitters in baseball, Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Cronenworth ranks 114th in homers and 39th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .270.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks 11th in home runs and third in RBI.

Blackmon has 83 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Blackmon ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 30th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .254/.308/.408 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home

