How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Astros head to Los Angeles on Tuesday for the first of a three-game series with the Angels

The Houston Astros are in the middle of their six-game road trip and Tuesday they head to Los Angeles to take on the division-rival Angels.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros come into the series fresh off a series win against the Athletics in Oakland in which they took two of three from the last-place A's.

The win on Sunday was their 11th in the last 13 games and has them 56-29 on the season. It is the second-best record in baseball, behind only the Yankees.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they send Luis Garcia to the mound. Garcia is 7-5 with a. 3.81 ERA on the season.

The Angels will counter with Noah Syndergaard looking to snap out of their funk. Syndergaard has been decent for the Angels this year going 5-7 with a 3.84 ERA.

The Angels, though, have lost five of his last six starts and have scored just four total runs in those five losses.

Tuesday they will look to give him more run support as they try and snap a four-game losing streak and get just their second win in the last 10 games.

