Skip to main content

How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros head to Los Angeles on Tuesday for the first of a three-game series with the Angels

The Houston Astros are in the middle of their six-game road trip and Tuesday they head to Los Angeles to take on the division-rival Angels.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros come into the series fresh off a series win against the Athletics in Oakland in which they took two of three from the last-place A's.

The win on Sunday was their 11th in the last 13 games and has them 56-29 on the season. It is the second-best record in baseball, behind only the Yankees.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they send Luis Garcia to the mound. Garcia is 7-5 with a. 3.81 ERA on the season.

The Angels will counter with Noah Syndergaard looking to snap out of their funk. Syndergaard has been decent for the Angels this year going 5-7 with a 3.84 ERA.

The Angels, though, have lost five of his last six starts and have scored just four total runs in those five losses.

Tuesday they will look to give him more run support as they try and snap a four-game losing streak and get just their second win in the last 10 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:38
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs Pacers: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo: Stream MLS Live, TV

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs Warriors: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy