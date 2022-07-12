How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (360 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 321 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Cooper leads the team in batting average with a mark of .299.
- Among all batters in MLB, Cooper's home runs place him 140th, and his RBI tally puts him 60th.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Rojas ranks 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jon Berti is batting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 75 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .357.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes' home run total ranks 234th and his RBI tally is 164th.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.
- Overall, Vogelbach ranks 54th in homers and 126th in RBI this season.
- Jack Suwinski is slashing .205/.290/.442 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .422 on the year.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Mets
L 10-0
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)