How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (360 total runs).

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 321 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Cooper leads the team in batting average with a mark of .299.

Among all batters in MLB, Cooper's home runs place him 140th, and his RBI tally puts him 60th.

Miguel Rojas is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Rojas ranks 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Jon Berti is batting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 75 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .357.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes' home run total ranks 234th and his RBI tally is 164th.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.

Overall, Vogelbach ranks 54th in homers and 126th in RBI this season.

Jack Suwinski is slashing .205/.290/.442 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away

