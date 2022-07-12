How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (360 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 321 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Cooper leads the team in batting average with a mark of .299.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Cooper's home runs place him 140th, and his RBI tally puts him 60th.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Rojas ranks 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jon Berti is batting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 75 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .357.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes' home run total ranks 234th and his RBI tally is 164th.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.
  • Overall, Vogelbach ranks 54th in homers and 126th in RBI this season.
  • Jack Suwinski is slashing .205/.290/.442 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
