How to Watch Pirates at Marlins: Stream MLB online, TV channel

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates take on the Marlins on Tuesday night in the second of their four-game series in Miami.

The Pirates are looking to finish off the first half of the season with a good road trip that sees them take on the Marlins in Miami before heading to Colorado to take on the Rockies.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Pirates have had an up-and-down first half of the season but have shown flashes of being a good team in the near future.

Tuesday, they will look to get a big win against a Marlins team that is trying to keep up in the NL East standings.

The Marlins finish the first half of the season with seven straight home games and are looking to get above .500 before they head into the break.

The Marlins have been hanging in, in a good NL East during the first half of the year and hope they can make a push in the second half to compete for one of the three wild card spots.

They will send Daniel Castano to the mound looking to get a win. Castano is 1-2 on the season with a 3.60 ERA. Castano struggled in his last start last the Marlins lost to the Mets 10-0, but they have won three of his five starts this year.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:40
PM/ET
