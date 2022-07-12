How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Starling Marte and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Spencer Strider, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves' .249 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (417 total runs).
- The Braves' .314 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- The Mets have scored 413 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley paces the Braves with 24 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 57.
- Riley is fourth in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Dansby Swanson has a club-best .296 batting average.
- Swanson ranks 39th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this year.
- Matt Olson is batting .251 with 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso is batting .272 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 72 RBI.
- Alonso's home run total puts him sixth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .424 on the year.
- Lindor ranks 31st in homers and seventh in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo has 81 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Nationals
W 12-2
Home
7/9/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/11/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
7/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
L 2-0
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
