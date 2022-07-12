How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Mets battle the division-rival Braves in the second game of a three-game series in Atlanta

The New York Mets have looked like one of the best teams in the National League, but the Atlanta Braves are charging hard and trying to take over the NL East.

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

This week the two teams are battling in a huge series as the first half of the season comes near a close.

The Mets have led the division all year long, but the Braves have closed to within two games a few times and are looking to jump the Mets with a strong series this week.

Tuesday the Mets will send David Peterson to the mound looking to get a big win. Peterson has been solid for the Mets this year going 5-1 with a 3.48 ERA.

The Braves will counter with Spencer Strider as they look to continue their hot play. Strider has been very good this year going 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA. He also has 102 strikeouts on the year and has been tough to hit.

The Braves, though, have lost three of his last four starts and will be looking to turn around that trend on Tuesday.

