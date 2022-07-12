Skip to main content

How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets battle the division-rival Braves in the second game of a three-game series in Atlanta

The New York Mets have looked like one of the best teams in the National League, but the Atlanta Braves are charging hard and trying to take over the NL East.

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This week the two teams are battling in a huge series as the first half of the season comes near a close.

The Mets have led the division all year long, but the Braves have closed to within two games a few times and are looking to jump the Mets with a strong series this week.

Tuesday the Mets will send David Peterson to the mound looking to get a big win. Peterson has been solid for the Mets this year going 5-1 with a 3.48 ERA.

The Braves will counter with Spencer Strider as they look to continue their hot play. Strider has been very good this year going 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA. He also has 102 strikeouts on the year and has been tough to hit.

The Braves, though, have lost three of his last four starts and will be looking to turn around that trend on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Blue Jays Stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Stream Mariners at Nationals: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jaden Ivey
SI Guide

Top-10 Picks in Action as Pistons Take On Pacers

By Kevin Sweeney4 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy