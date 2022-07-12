How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 382, 4.5 per game.

The Rangers are 25th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 281 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager paces the Rangers with 20 home runs.

Of all batters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him 11th, and his RBI tally puts him 35th.

Marcus Semien is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Semien ranks 64th in homers and 70th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .281.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus has been key for Oakland with 60 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Andrus' home run total places him 168th in the big leagues, and he ranks 204th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .230 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Murphy is 98th in homers and 107th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.

Ramon Laureano has 49 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Twins W 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics - Home 7/13/2022 Athletics - Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home

