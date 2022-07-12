How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 382, 4.5 per game.
  • The Rangers are 25th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 281 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager paces the Rangers with 20 home runs.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him 11th, and his RBI tally puts him 35th.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Semien ranks 64th in homers and 70th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .281.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus has been key for Oakland with 60 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .370.
  • Andrus' home run total places him 168th in the big leagues, and he ranks 204th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .230 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
  • Murphy is 98th in homers and 107th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Ramon Laureano has 49 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

W 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy