How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics play the second of a three-game series on Tuesday in Texas against the Rangers.

Not much has gone right for the Oakland Athletics during the first half of the season, but Tuesday, they will look to get a big win against the rival Texas Rangers.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics have had a horrible first half of the season but are in rebuilding mode and are just looking to finish off the first half of the year on a high note as they build towards a good second half.

Tuesday means getting a win over the Rangers when they send James Kaprielian to the mound. Kaprielian has struggled this year and is 1-5 with a 5.06 ERA. The A's, though, have won two of his last three starts.

The Rangers will counter with Glenn Otto as they try and get another win against the Athletics.

Otto has also struggled this year, going 4-5 with a 5.26 ERA. The Rangers have lost his last three starts and will be looking to snap that streak on Tuesday night.

The Rangers need these wins against the last-place A's as they try and make a climb up the AL West standings.

