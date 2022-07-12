How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Andrew Bellatti on the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Blue Jays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.6 per game).

The Blue Jays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored 410 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.

Guerrero ranks 14th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .250.

Springer ranks 20th in home runs and 60th in RBI so far this season.

Alejandro Kirk has put up a team-best batting average of .309.

Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .259.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .219 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 57 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .255 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Hoskins ranks 18th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 50th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.376.

J.T. Realmuto has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .371 on the year.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Away 7/8/2022 Mariners L 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/10/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Phillies - Home 7/13/2022 Phillies - Home 7/14/2022 Royals - Home 7/15/2022 Royals - Home 7/16/2022 Royals - Home 7/17/2022 Royals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home

