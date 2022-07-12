How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Andrew Bellatti on the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 410 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
  • Guerrero ranks 14th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .250.
  • Springer ranks 20th in home runs and 60th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alejandro Kirk has put up a team-best batting average of .309.
  • Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .259.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .219 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .255 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
  • Hoskins ranks 18th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 50th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.376.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .371 on the year.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

L 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
