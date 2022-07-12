How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Andrew Bellatti on the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Blue Jays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 410 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
- Guerrero ranks 14th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .250.
- Springer ranks 20th in home runs and 60th in RBI so far this season.
- Alejandro Kirk has put up a team-best batting average of .309.
- Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .259.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .219 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .255 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
- Hoskins ranks 18th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 50th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.376.
- J.T. Realmuto has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .371 on the year.
Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
L 8-3
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
L 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
L 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/16/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/17/2022
Royals
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
