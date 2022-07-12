Phillies at Blue Jays Stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies at Blue Jays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies head north of the border on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series with the Blue Jays.

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Toronto on Tuesday for the fifth of a nine-game road trip to end the first half of the season.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies are coming off a four-game series with the Cardinals and will end the first half with a three-game set in Miami against the Marlins.

The Phillies are looking to get a big win against the slumping Blue Jays on Tuesday as they try and keep up with the Mets and Braves in the NL East standings.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to be unwelcome guests and send the Phillies home with a loss in the series opener.

The Blue Jays come into the series losers of four straight and nine of 10. The slump has dropped them to 45-42 and into a tie with the Mariners for the last wild card spot.

It has been a rough stretch for the Blue Jays, but they hope being back at home can get them back on track as they head into the All-Star break.

