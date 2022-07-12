How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Tuesday at loanDepot park against Daniel Castano, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (360 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 321 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .299.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cooper ranks 141st in home runs and 61st in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Aguilar is 65th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jon Berti is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total is 235th and his RBI tally ranks 164th.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.
  • Among all major league hitters, Vogelbach ranks 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .237 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Blue Jays Stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Stream Mariners at Nationals: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jaden Ivey
SI Guide

Top-10 Picks in Action as Pistons Take On Pacers

By Kevin Sweeney7 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy