How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Tuesday at loanDepot park against Daniel Castano, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (360 total runs).

The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 321 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .299.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cooper ranks 141st in home runs and 61st in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Aguilar is 65th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Jon Berti is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total is 235th and his RBI tally ranks 164th.

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.

Among all major league hitters, Vogelbach ranks 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Michael Chavis is batting .237 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away

