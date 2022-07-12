How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres are 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (384 total).

The Padres are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 386 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Machado paces the Padres with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .310.

Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jake Cronenworth has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .241.

Cronenworth is 114th in homers and 39th in RBI so far this season.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .270.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 11th in homers and third in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .268 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Blackmon ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 30th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.

Connor Joe has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home

