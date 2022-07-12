How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (384 total).
  • The Padres are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 386 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .310.
  • Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .241.
  • Cronenworth is 114th in homers and 39th in RBI so far this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .270.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 11th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .268 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 30th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.
  • Connor Joe has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

W 6-3

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

L 12-0

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-2

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

L 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

July
12
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
