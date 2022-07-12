How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres are 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (384 total).
- The Padres are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 386 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado paces the Padres with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .310.
- Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Jake Cronenworth has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .241.
- Cronenworth is 114th in homers and 39th in RBI so far this season.
- Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .270.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 11th in homers and third in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .268 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 30th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.
- Connor Joe has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .391 on the year.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
W 6-3
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
L 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
