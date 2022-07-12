How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB live, TV Channel

The Padres battle the Rockies in the second game of a four-game set on Tuesday night.

The San Diego Padres have been struggling over the last few weeks, but are hoping a trip to Colorado to face the Rockies can snap them out of their funk.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Padres haven't had much success against the Rockies this year, but they hope they can get a few wins before hosting the Diamondbacks to end the first half of the season.

Tuesday they will send Mike Clevinger to the mound looking to get a win. Clevinger has been good this year going 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA.

Clevinger lost his last start, but the Padres have won two of his last three starts and will look to make it three of four on Tuesday.

The Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber as they look to keep up their mastery of the Padres.

Gomber has struggled this year going 4-7 with a 6.46 ERA. The Rockies, though, have won his last two starts and will be looking to make it three in a row in the second game of the series.

