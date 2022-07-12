Skip to main content

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres battle the Rockies in the second game of a four-game set on Tuesday night.

The San Diego Padres have been struggling over the last few weeks, but are hoping a trip to Colorado to face the Rockies can snap them out of their funk.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres haven't had much success against the Rockies this year, but they hope they can get a few wins before hosting the Diamondbacks to end the first half of the season.

Tuesday they will send Mike Clevinger to the mound looking to get a win. Clevinger has been good this year going 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA.

Clevinger lost his last start, but the Padres have won two of his last three starts and will look to make it three of four on Tuesday.

The Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber as they look to keep up their mastery of the Padres.

Gomber has struggled this year going 4-7 with a 6.46 ERA. The Rockies, though, have won his last two starts and will be looking to make it three in a row in the second game of the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs Warriors: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Brandon Rush4 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) and Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy