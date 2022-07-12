How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (396 total runs).
- The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 367 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 47 runs batted in.
- Among all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 85th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-best batting average of .256.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .205.
- In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .266 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
- Marte is 168th in homers and 156th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- David Peralta has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .452 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
L 6-3
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/10/2022
Padres
W 12-0
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/16/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
11
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)