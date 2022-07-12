How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (396 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 367 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 47 runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 85th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.
  • Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .205.
  • In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .266 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Marte is 168th in homers and 156th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • David Peralta has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

