How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will look to do damage against Josiah Gray when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at Nationals Park.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (354 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
  • The Nationals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 341 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has launched a team-high 15 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 31st in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Ty France has a club-best 45 runs batted in and .306 batting average.
  • France ranks 83rd in homers and 39th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 15 home runs.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .236 this season with a team-high 17 home runs.
  • Soto is 20th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .307 average, 12 homers and 47 RBI.
  • Bell ranks 55th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 30th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in RBI with 47 while batting .241 with eight home runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .305 on the year.

Mariners and Nationals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-3

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

W 3-2

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

L 12-2

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
