How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will look to do damage against Josiah Gray when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at Nationals Park.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (354 total runs).

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

The Nationals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 341 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has launched a team-high 15 home runs.

In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 31st in homers and 47th in RBI.

Ty France has a club-best 45 runs batted in and .306 batting average.

France ranks 83rd in homers and 39th in RBI among major league batters this season.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 15 home runs.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto is batting .236 this season with a team-high 17 home runs.

Soto is 20th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .307 average, 12 homers and 47 RBI.

Bell ranks 55th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 30th in RBI.

Nelson Cruz leads Washington in RBI with 47 while batting .241 with eight home runs.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .305 on the year.

Mariners and Nationals Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays W 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away 7/14/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Phillies W 3-2 Away 7/7/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Braves L 12-2 Away 7/9/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/12/2022 Mariners - Home 7/13/2022 Mariners - Home 7/14/2022 Braves - Home 7/15/2022 Braves - Home 7/16/2022 Braves - Home 7/17/2022 Braves - Home

