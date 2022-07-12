Stream Mariners at Nationals: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mariners at Nationals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their ninth straight win on Tuesday when they head to Washington to take on the Nationals.

The Seattle Mariners have been red-hot over the last week and come into a two-game series against the Washington Nationals while on an eight-game winning streak.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The winning streak has moved them into a tie with the Blue Jays for the last playoff spot and Tuesday, they will look to stay hot against the last-place Nationals.

The Mariners have finally shown the promise many saw at the beginning of the year.

Tuesday, they will send Chris Flexen to the mound looking to get that ninth straight win. Flexen is 5-8 with a 4.00 ERA and the Mariners have won his last three starts.

The Nationals will be looking to stop that streak and send the Mariners home with their first loss in over a week.

The Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray, looking to get that win. Gray has gone 7-5 with a 4.14 ERA on the season.

The Nationals won his last start against the Phillies but had lost the four previous starts.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
