How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale starts for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have a league-best .261 batting average.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (415 total runs).
  • The Red Sox's .324 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rays rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rays rank 21st in the league with 360 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rays have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers has a team- leading batting average of .327, and leads the Red Sox in long balls with 19.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Devers is 14th in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .315.
  • Bogaerts is 140th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .313 with 29 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .307. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Diaz's home run total ranks 265th and his RBI tally is 198th.
  • Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .419.
  • Overall, Arozarena ranks 82nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.
  • Harold Ramirez has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Ji-Man Choi has 56 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Home

7/8/2022

Yankees

L 12-5

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

W 10-5

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Orioles

-

Home

