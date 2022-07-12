How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale starts for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Red Sox have a league-best .261 batting average.

The Red Sox have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Red Sox's .324 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in the league.

The Rays rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rays rank 21st in the league with 360 total runs scored this season.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers has a team- leading batting average of .327, and leads the Red Sox in long balls with 19.

Of all batters in MLB, Devers is 14th in homers and 20th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .315.

Bogaerts is 140th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.D. Martinez is batting .313 with 29 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .307. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Diaz's home run total ranks 265th and his RBI tally is 198th.

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .419.

Overall, Arozarena ranks 82nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.

Harold Ramirez has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Ji-Man Choi has 56 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Home 7/8/2022 Yankees L 12-5 Home 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays - Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Red Sox W 7-1 Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox W 10-5 Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home 7/17/2022 Orioles - Home

