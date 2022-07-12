How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Glenn Otto, who starts for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (382 total).

The Rangers' .300 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 281 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .272 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 20 long balls.

In all of MLB, Seager ranks 11th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Semien is 64th in homers in the majors and 70th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-best 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .281.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus is batting .226 with six home runs and 22 RBI for Oakland this season.

Andrus' home run total puts him 168th in the majors, and he ranks 204th in RBI.

Murphy is batting .230 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Murphy is 98th in homers and 107th in RBI this year.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .217.

Ramon Laureano is batting .241 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Twins W 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics - Home 7/13/2022 Athletics - Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home

