How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Andrew Bellatti on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Blue Jays are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (397 total).

The Blue Jays are sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 410 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.

In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks 14th in homers and 16th in RBI.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.

Of all major league hitters, Springer ranks 20th in home runs and 60th in RBI.

Alejandro Kirk has a team-high batting average of .309.

Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 28 and runs batted in with 57.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 11th.

Rhys Hoskins has 81 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Hoskins ranks 18th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 50th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.376.

J.T. Realmuto has 66 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Away 7/8/2022 Mariners L 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/10/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Phillies - Home 7/13/2022 Phillies - Home 7/14/2022 Royals - Home 7/15/2022 Royals - Home 7/16/2022 Royals - Home 7/17/2022 Royals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home

