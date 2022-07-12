How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Andrew Bellatti on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (397 total).
  • The Blue Jays are sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 410 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks 14th in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.
  • Of all major league hitters, Springer ranks 20th in home runs and 60th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk has a team-high batting average of .309.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 11th.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 81 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
  • Hoskins ranks 18th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 50th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.376.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 66 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

L 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Blue Jays Stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy