How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals meet Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nationals vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Nationals are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Nationals score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (341 total, 3.9 per game).

The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 354 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto paces the Nationals with 17 long balls.

Including all major league hitters, Soto ranks 109th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Josh Bell has 47 RBI while hitting .307. Each pace his team.

Bell ranks 54th in homers and 30th in RBI so far this season.

Nelson Cruz has driven in a team-best 47 runs batted in.

Cesar Hernandez is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .306 with 45 RBI, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.

France's home run total places him 82nd in the majors, and he is 39th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .386 on the year.

Crawford is currently 200th in homers and 188th in RBI in the major leagues.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .443 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.

Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Nationals and Mariners Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Phillies W 3-2 Away 7/7/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Braves L 12-2 Away 7/9/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/12/2022 Mariners - Home 7/13/2022 Mariners - Home 7/14/2022 Braves - Home 7/15/2022 Braves - Home 7/16/2022 Braves - Home 7/17/2022 Braves - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays W 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away 7/14/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.