How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals meet Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.
Nationals vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Nationals are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Nationals score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (341 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 354 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto paces the Nationals with 17 long balls.
- Including all major league hitters, Soto ranks 109th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Josh Bell has 47 RBI while hitting .307. Each pace his team.
- Bell ranks 54th in homers and 30th in RBI so far this season.
- Nelson Cruz has driven in a team-best 47 runs batted in.
- Cesar Hernandez is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .306 with 45 RBI, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- France's home run total places him 82nd in the majors, and he is 39th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .386 on the year.
- Crawford is currently 200th in homers and 188th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .443 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
- Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
Nationals and Mariners Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Phillies
W 3-2
Away
7/7/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Braves
L 12-2
Away
7/9/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
7/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/14/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/15/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-3
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
W 2-1
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
