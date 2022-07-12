How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals meet Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Nationals vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Nationals are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Nationals score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (341 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 354 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto paces the Nationals with 17 long balls.
  • Including all major league hitters, Soto ranks 109th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Josh Bell has 47 RBI while hitting .307. Each pace his team.
  • Bell ranks 54th in homers and 30th in RBI so far this season.
  • Nelson Cruz has driven in a team-best 47 runs batted in.
  • Cesar Hernandez is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .306 with 45 RBI, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
  • France's home run total places him 82nd in the majors, and he is 39th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .386 on the year.
  • Crawford is currently 200th in homers and 188th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .443 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Nationals and Mariners Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

W 3-2

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

L 12-2

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-3

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


