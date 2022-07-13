How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who will start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 9:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (399 total).
  • The Giants rank ninth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 371 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 48 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 54th, and his RBI tally ranks him 27th.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs are a team-high total.
  • Thairo Estrada has racked up a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .205.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Marte is currently 167th in home runs and 153rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in RBI with 43 while batting .235 with 12 home runs.
  • David Peralta is batting .241 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
