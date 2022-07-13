How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, who meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (412 total runs).
  • The Giants are eighth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 371 (4.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has racked up a team-leading 49 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 55th in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 98th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .204.
  • In all of MLB, Walker is 10th in home runs and 51st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 170th in home runs and 153rd in RBI this year.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in RBI with 43 while batting .235 with 12 home runs.
  • David Peralta has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .442 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

L 13-0

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

