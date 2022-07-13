How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, who meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (412 total runs).

The Giants are eighth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has racked up a team-leading 49 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 55th in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 98th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the majors.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .204.

In all of MLB, Walker is 10th in home runs and 51st in RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.

Overall, Marte ranks 170th in home runs and 153rd in RBI this year.

Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in RBI with 43 while batting .235 with 12 home runs.

David Peralta has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .442 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Padres L 6-3 Away 7/9/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Rockies W 9-2 Home 7/10/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 7/11/2022 Giants W 4-3 Away 7/12/2022 Giants L 13-0 Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Padres - Away 7/16/2022 Padres - Away 7/17/2022 Padres - Away 7/22/2022 Nationals - Home 7/23/2022 Nationals - Home

