Skip to main content

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks and Giants battle on Wednesday in the final part of their three-game series on Wednesday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks took two of three from the San Francisco Giants to begin last week and they will look to get a win to do the same thing this week.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks failed in their first attempt to do it on Tuesday when they were shut out in a 13-0 loss. They had won the series opener on Monday 4-3 and were looking to clinch the series victory, but gave up four home runs and couldn't get their bats going.

Wednesday, they will try again to get the series win as they send Zac Gallen to the mound. Gallen is 4-2 with a 3.62 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost three of his last four starts.

The Giants will counter with John Brebbia as an opener. He has started two other games this year but will likely go just one or two innings as the Giants make this a bullpen game.

The Giants have won three of four and are trying to finish off the first half of the season on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Royals: Stream MLB Live Online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1013112824h
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Netherlands vs. Portugal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder
SI Guide

Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray Face Off at Summer League

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy