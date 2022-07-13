How to watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

The Diamondbacks and Giants battle on Wednesday in the final part of their three-game series on Wednesday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks took two of three from the San Francisco Giants to begin last week and they will look to get a win to do the same thing this week.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks failed in their first attempt to do it on Tuesday when they were shut out in a 13-0 loss. They had won the series opener on Monday 4-3 and were looking to clinch the series victory, but gave up four home runs and couldn't get their bats going.

Wednesday, they will try again to get the series win as they send Zac Gallen to the mound. Gallen is 4-2 with a 3.62 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost three of his last four starts.

The Giants will counter with John Brebbia as an opener. He has started two other games this year but will likely go just one or two innings as the Giants make this a bullpen game.

The Giants have won three of four and are trying to finish off the first half of the season on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.