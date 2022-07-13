Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels will lean on arm and bat of Shohei Ohtani to halt most recent losing streak when they face the Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros (57-29) coughed up a big lead on Tuesday night but recovered to beat the Angels (38-50) for the second straight night at Angel Stadium. On Wednesday, Los Angeles looks to stop its five-game losing streak behind reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels continued their freefall on Tuesday, coming back from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the seventh inning only to lose the game on Kyle Tucker's RBI double in the top of the ninth. Houston has taken eight of 11 from Los Angeles this season.

Since a 24-14 start, the Angels are just 14-36. Meanwhile, the Astros have 12 of their last 14 games.

Ohtani gets the start on the mound on Wednesday for L.A. The two-way superstar is 8-4 in 14 starts this season, with a 2.44 ERA and 0.988 WHIP in 81 innings while striking out 111. He won his fifth straight start at Miami on July 6, allowing one unearned run on two hits in seven innings while fanning 10.

The Japanese star is also slashing .255/.343/.487 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI.

Houston will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier. He is 4-4 since joining the rotation full-time on May 14, with a 3.91 ERA and 1.075 WHIP in 53 innings. Overall, Javier has an ERA of 3.01 and a 0.991 WHIP in 74.2 innings with 102 Ks.

He lost his last start against the Royals on July 6, allowing five runs on four hits in five innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18690033
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_18671042
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas37 minutes ago
USATSI_18678305
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina37 minutes ago
USATSI_18678956_168396175_lowres
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at FC Dallas

By Brandon Rush37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy