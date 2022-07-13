The Angels will lean on arm and bat of Shohei Ohtani to halt most recent losing streak when they face the Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros (57-29) coughed up a big lead on Tuesday night but recovered to beat the Angels (38-50) for the second straight night at Angel Stadium. On Wednesday, Los Angeles looks to stop its five-game losing streak behind reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels continued their freefall on Tuesday, coming back from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the seventh inning only to lose the game on Kyle Tucker's RBI double in the top of the ninth. Houston has taken eight of 11 from Los Angeles this season.

Since a 24-14 start, the Angels are just 14-36. Meanwhile, the Astros have 12 of their last 14 games.

Ohtani gets the start on the mound on Wednesday for L.A. The two-way superstar is 8-4 in 14 starts this season, with a 2.44 ERA and 0.988 WHIP in 81 innings while striking out 111. He won his fifth straight start at Miami on July 6, allowing one unearned run on two hits in seven innings while fanning 10.

The Japanese star is also slashing .255/.343/.487 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI.

Houston will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier. He is 4-4 since joining the rotation full-time on May 14, with a 3.91 ERA and 1.075 WHIP in 53 innings. Overall, Javier has an ERA of 3.01 and a 0.991 WHIP in 74.2 innings with 102 Ks.

He lost his last start against the Royals on July 6, allowing five runs on four hits in five innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.