How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.249).

The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (421 total runs).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Mets' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Mets have scored 414 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Riley leads the Braves in home runs (24) and runs batted in (57).

Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .294 to lead the lineup.

Swanson ranks 39th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson is hitting .251 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while batting .226.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .269.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.

Francisco Lindor has 83 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Lindor is currently 31st in homers and seventh in RBI in the big leagues.

Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .266 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 7/9/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/11/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 Mets W 4-1 Home 7/13/2022 Mets - Home 7/14/2022 Nationals - Away 7/15/2022 Nationals - Away 7/16/2022 Nationals - Away 7/17/2022 Nationals - Away 7/22/2022 Angels - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Home 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away 7/14/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home

