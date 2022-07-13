How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.249).
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (421 total runs).
  • The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 414 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves in home runs (24) and runs batted in (57).
  • Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson is hitting .294 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson ranks 39th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .251 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while batting .226.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .269.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 83 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Lindor is currently 31st in homers and seventh in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .266 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

7/9/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

7/12/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

7/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/22/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

