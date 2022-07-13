How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Cubs are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (378 total).
  • The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 364 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .276.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Happ ranks 100th in homers and 61st in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 100th in RBI in the majors.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a .305 batting average.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins is batting .261 with seven home runs and 36 RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Mullins ranks 144th in home runs and 90th in RBI.
  • Austin Hays is a key run producer for Baltimore with a .255 average, 11 homers and 45 RBI.
  • Hays is 69th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Santander is slugging .423 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

7/8/2022

Angels

W 5-4

Home

7/9/2022

Angels

W 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Angels

W 9-5

Home

7/12/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

7/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/23/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

