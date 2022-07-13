How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Orioles go for their 10th win in a row and a series sweep of the Cubs on Wednesday in Chicago.

The Baltimore Orioles got their ninth straight win on Tuesday when they knocked off the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The win moved them to .500 for the first time this year. The Orioles last had an even record when they were 0-0 to start the year.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

It has been a remarkable run for the Orioles that has put them just two games back of the last wild card in the American League.

Wednesday, they will look to get that 10th straight win and get a two-game sweep of the stumbling Cubs.

The loss on Tuesday was the fifth straight for the Cubs and the fourth in a row that they led.

The Cubs had lost three straight against the Dodgers in which they led by at least two runs and they did it again on Tuesday.

They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second, but gave up four straight runs to take the loss. They had a chance to tie or take the lead in the sixth when they had first and third with only one out, but Nico Hoerner lined into a double play to end the threat.

Wednesday they will look to snap out of their funk and finally end the Orioles' long winning streak.

