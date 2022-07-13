How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Stream MLB Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays will go for their third straight win today when they take on the Red Sox at home.

The Tampa Bay Rays rebounded after being swept by Cincinnati over the weekend to take the first two games of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Rays have now won four games in a row against the Red Sox and come into tonight’s game with a one-half game lead over Boston for the Wild Card in the American League.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Twenty-five-year-old southpaw Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.73 ERA) will get the start for the Rays looking for his third win in four starts and hoping to replicate the success he had in his first start against the Red Sox back on April 24. McClanahan tossed seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven batters en route to the 5-2 home win. His 141 strikeouts rank second in Major League Baseball.

Red Sox rookie Josh Winckowski (3-3, 4.35 ERA) has dropped two consecutive starts and gave up six earned runs in five innings in Thursday’s 6-5 loss to the division-leading Yankees.

The Rays are 27-17 at home this season, led by designated hitter Harold Ramirez who is hitting a blistering .375 batting average at Tropicana Field. Ramirez has a five-game home hitting streak and a six-game hitting streak overall.

