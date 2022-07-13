How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Josh Winckowski starting for the Boston Red Sox in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Rays have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Rays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (363 total).

The Rays are 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .260 AVG the Red Sox have posted this season.

The Red Sox have scored 417 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .303.

Diaz's home runs place him 262nd in MLB, and he ranks 196th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 40 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Arozarena ranks 85th in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Harold Ramirez is hitting .333 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Ji-Man Choi is batting .280 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in batting average (.326) and home runs (19) this season, while also chipping in with 51 RBI.

Devers' home run total puts him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .388. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Bogaerts is currently 142nd in homers and 89th in RBI in the major leagues.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .268/.314/.382 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .380. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox W 10-5 Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home 7/17/2022 Orioles - Home 7/22/2022 Royals - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Yankees L 12-5 Home 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home

