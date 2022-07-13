How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (378 total).

The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Orioles' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 364 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .276.

Happ is 98th in home runs and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras is batting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Contreras ranks 46th in homers and 99th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Hoerner leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins is batting .261 with seven home runs and 36 RBI for Baltimore this season.

In all of baseball, Mullins ranks 142nd in homers and 89th in RBI.

Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 while batting .255 with 11 homers.

Hays is 67th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 41st in RBI.

Anthony Santander is slugging .423 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles - Home 7/14/2022 Mets - Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Angels W 4-1 Home 7/8/2022 Angels W 5-4 Home 7/9/2022 Angels W 1-0 Home 7/10/2022 Angels W 9-5 Home 7/12/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 7/13/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Rays - Away 7/16/2022 Rays - Away 7/17/2022 Rays - Away 7/22/2022 Yankees - Home 7/23/2022 Yankees - Home

