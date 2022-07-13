How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (378 total).
  • The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Orioles' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 364 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .276.
  • Happ is 98th in home runs and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Contreras ranks 46th in homers and 99th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in.
  • Hoerner leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins is batting .261 with seven home runs and 36 RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • In all of baseball, Mullins ranks 142nd in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 while batting .255 with 11 homers.
  • Hays is 67th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 41st in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is slugging .423 this season, with a team-high 15 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

7/8/2022

Angels

W 5-4

Home

7/9/2022

Angels

W 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Angels

W 9-5

Home

7/12/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

7/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/23/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
