How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (372 total runs).

The White Sox are 20th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 11 home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .297.

Abreu is 67th in homers and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Robert has hit 11 home runs with 49 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.

Robert ranks 67th in home runs and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Tim Anderson is hitting .311 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez is batting .292 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Ramirez is 21st in homers and second in RBI.

Rosario is batting .283 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Rosario ranks 233rd in home runs and 153rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Steven Kwan has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.368/.362.

Josh Naylor has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .500 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Tigers W 8-0 Home 7/10/2022 Tigers W 4-2 Home 7/11/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians - Away 7/14/2022 Twins - Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away 7/16/2022 Twins - Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Royals W 13-1 Away 7/10/2022 Royals L 5-1 Away 7/11/2022 White Sox W 8-4 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 White Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Tigers - Home 7/15/2022 Tigers - Home 7/16/2022 Tigers - Home 7/17/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 White Sox - Away

