Skip to main content

How to Watch White Sox at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians will look to hold off the White Sox in the final game of their series to secure the win.

The Chicago White Sox (42-45) are looking for their second win in a row to even the series at two games a piece with the Cleveland Guardians (43-43) today. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Guardians picked up games one and two against the White Sox, but yesterday, the team's bats were on fire when the White Sox won 7-0. José Abreu struck first for the White Sox with his two-run homer in the first inning to take an early lead. Josh Harrison followed with his own solo home run in the third to extend the lead to three.

Andrew Vaughn was able to score on an error in the third after a hit from Eloy Jimenez was missed by infielders. Luis Roberts made it 7-0 in the ninth inning when he blasted a three-run homer to the right corner. 

Today, the White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito on the mound. Giolito has a record of 5-5 this season and an ERA of 5.05. The Guardians will use Aaron Civale who is 2-5 on the season with an ERA of 6.28. 

Tune in to see if the White Sox can snag another win and tie the series up before their next series with the Twins. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Stream MLB Live

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18690041
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18689603
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown21 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18684862
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18682614
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_18684986
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy