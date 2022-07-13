How to Watch White Sox at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Guardians will look to hold off the White Sox in the final game of their series to secure the win.

The Chicago White Sox (42-45) are looking for their second win in a row to even the series at two games a piece with the Cleveland Guardians (43-43) today.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV:

The Guardians picked up games one and two against the White Sox, but yesterday, the team's bats were on fire when the White Sox won 7-0. José Abreu struck first for the White Sox with his two-run homer in the first inning to take an early lead. Josh Harrison followed with his own solo home run in the third to extend the lead to three.

Andrew Vaughn was able to score on an error in the third after a hit from Eloy Jimenez was missed by infielders. Luis Roberts made it 7-0 in the ninth inning when he blasted a three-run homer to the right corner.

Today, the White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito on the mound. Giolito has a record of 5-5 this season and an ERA of 5.05. The Guardians will use Aaron Civale who is 2-5 on the season with an ERA of 6.28.

Tune in to see if the White Sox can snag another win and tie the series up before their next series with the Twins.

Regional restrictions may apply.