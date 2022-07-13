How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (372 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 20th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 11 homers while recording a team-best batting average of .297.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Robert has hit 11 home runs with 49 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
  • Robert ranks 67th in home runs and 28th in RBI so far this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .311 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez is batting .292 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Ramirez's home run total places him 21st in the big leagues, and he is second in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .394 on the year.
  • Rosario is 233rd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 153rd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .285/.368/.362 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor has 58 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Tigers

W 8-0

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Royals

W 13-1

Away

7/10/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Away

7/11/2022

White Sox

W 8-4

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

7/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
