How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (372 total runs).

The White Sox are 20th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Guardians have scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 11 homers while recording a team-best batting average of .297.

Among all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Robert has hit 11 home runs with 49 runs batted in. Each lead his team.

Robert ranks 67th in home runs and 28th in RBI so far this year.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Tim Anderson is batting .311 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez is batting .292 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.

Ramirez's home run total places him 21st in the big leagues, and he is second in RBI.

Amed Rosario has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Rosario is 233rd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 153rd in RBI.

Steven Kwan is slashing .285/.368/.362 this season for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor has 58 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Tigers W 8-0 Home 7/10/2022 Tigers W 4-2 Home 7/11/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians - Away 7/14/2022 Twins - Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away 7/16/2022 Twins - Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Royals W 13-1 Away 7/10/2022 Royals L 5-1 Away 7/11/2022 White Sox W 8-4 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 White Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Tigers - Home 7/15/2022 Tigers - Home 7/16/2022 Tigers - Home 7/17/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 White Sox - Away

