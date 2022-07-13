How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and C.J. Abrams will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 387, 4.3 per game.
  • The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 391 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 31st in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
  • Cronenworth ranks 117th in home runs and 41st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .292.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Blackmon has 85 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Blackmon is 39th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 82 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Giants

W 6-3

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

L 12-0

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-2

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

L 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away



How To Watch

July
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV




