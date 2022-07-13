How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and C.J. Abrams will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 387, 4.3 per game.

The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 391 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .305.

Including all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 31st in homers and 21st in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Cronenworth ranks 117th in home runs and 41st in RBI in the big leagues.

Eric Hosmer is batting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim has 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .292.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI.

Blackmon has 85 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Blackmon is 39th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Connor Joe has 82 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.