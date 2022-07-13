How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tarik Skubal gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Royals rank 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Royals score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (343 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 281 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. paces the Royals in home runs (12) and runs batted in (45).
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Witt Jr. ranks 55th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's .314 batting average leads his team.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Benintendi ranks 262nd in homers and 77th in RBI.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Hunter Dozier has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (34) this season while batting .217.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Baez is 98th in homers and 109th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 68 hits and an OBP of .251 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
  • Overall, Schoop is 170th in homers and 196th in RBI this season.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.287) and runs batted in (34) this season.
  • Willi Castro has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .350 on the year.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Guardians

L 13-1

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

W 5-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

W 7-3

Home

7/12/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rays

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

L 8-0

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

W 7-5

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
