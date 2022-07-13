How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tarik Skubal gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Royals rank 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Royals score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (343 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 281 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. paces the Royals in home runs (12) and runs batted in (45).

Of all hitters in baseball, Witt Jr. ranks 55th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi's .314 batting average leads his team.

Including all MLB hitters, Benintendi ranks 262nd in homers and 77th in RBI.

Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Hunter Dozier has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (34) this season while batting .217.

Among all batters in MLB, Baez is 98th in homers and 109th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has 68 hits and an OBP of .251 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Overall, Schoop is 170th in homers and 196th in RBI this season.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.287) and runs batted in (34) this season.

Willi Castro has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .350 on the year.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Guardians L 13-1 Home 7/10/2022 Guardians W 5-1 Home 7/11/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Home 7/11/2022 Tigers W 7-3 Home 7/12/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 7/13/2022 Tigers - Home 7/14/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/22/2022 Rays - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 White Sox L 8-0 Away 7/10/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 7/12/2022 Royals W 7-5 Away 7/13/2022 Royals - Away 7/14/2022 Guardians - Away 7/15/2022 Guardians - Away 7/16/2022 Guardians - Away 7/17/2022 Guardians - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away

