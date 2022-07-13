How to Watch Tigers at Royals: Stream MLB Live Online, TV channel

The Tigers battle the Royals on Wednesday afternoon in the fourth and final game of their series.

The Detroit Tigers have been struggling over the last week and will look to get a big win over the Royals before they leave Kansas City.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Tigers looked like they were going to make a bit of a run early last week as it had rolled off six straight wins against the White Sox and Guardians, but it has gone downhill since.

It has not been a good first half of the year for a Tigers team that thought they could compete in the AL Central after a decent finish to last season.

The Royals will be looking to get another in on Wednesday and finish a big series win against the Tigers.

The Royals have been playing good baseball over the last week and despite their record, are trying to finish off the first half of the season on a high note.They may not be a playoff contender, but they can build for the future with a solid second half of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.