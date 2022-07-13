How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels and starter Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (384 total runs).
  • The Astros rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 347 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .259.
  • Tucker ranks 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.
  • Bregman is 64th in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .279.
  • Yuli Gurriel is batting .233 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.268) and home runs (24) this season, while also chipping in with 51 RBI.
  • Trout's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 54 while batting .250 with 19 homers.
  • Ohtani is 14th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Taylor Ward has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.387/.517.
  • Jared Walsh has 73 hits and an OBP of .286 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

W 8-3

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

L 3-2

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

W 5-2

Away

7/7/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

L 5-4

Away

7/9/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Orioles

L 9-5

Away

7/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas47 seconds ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Women's Water Polo
Other

How to Watch Water Polo, Italy vs. United States: Stream Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Mavericks Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) runs out a triple in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy