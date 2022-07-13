How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels and starter Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium.
Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Astros' .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Astros rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored 347 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .259.
- Tucker ranks 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.
- Bregman is 64th in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .279.
- Yuli Gurriel is batting .233 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.268) and home runs (24) this season, while also chipping in with 51 RBI.
- Trout's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 54 while batting .250 with 19 homers.
- Ohtani is 14th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Taylor Ward has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.387/.517.
- Jared Walsh has 73 hits and an OBP of .286 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Astros and Angels Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
W 5-2
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
W 8-3
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
L 3-2
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
W 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
7/7/2022
Orioles
L 4-1
Away
7/8/2022
Orioles
L 5-4
Away
7/9/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Orioles
L 9-5
Away
7/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/14/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
