How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers aiming to take down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Royals have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
  • The Royals have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (343 total runs).
  • The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 281 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 12 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 45.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 55th, and his RBI tally puts him 41st.
  • Andrew Benintendi has a club-high .314 batting average.
  • Benintendi is 262nd in home runs and 77th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Hunter Dozier has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 34 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Baez's home run total is 98th and his RBI tally is 109th.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .251. He's slugging .324 on the year.
  • Schoop is currently 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .287 average this season with three homers and 34 RBI.
  • Willi Castro is batting .250 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Guardians

L 13-1

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

W 5-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

W 7-3

Home

7/12/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rays

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

L 8-0

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

W 7-5

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
