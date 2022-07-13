How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers aiming to take down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Royals have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

The Royals have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 281 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 12 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 45.

Of all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 55th, and his RBI tally puts him 41st.

Andrew Benintendi has a club-high .314 batting average.

Benintendi is 262nd in home runs and 77th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Hunter Dozier has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 34 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Baez's home run total is 98th and his RBI tally is 109th.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .251. He's slugging .324 on the year.

Schoop is currently 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI in the big leagues.

Miguel Cabrera has a .287 average this season with three homers and 34 RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .250 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Guardians L 13-1 Home 7/10/2022 Guardians W 5-1 Home 7/11/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Home 7/11/2022 Tigers W 7-3 Home 7/12/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 7/13/2022 Tigers - Home 7/14/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/22/2022 Rays - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 White Sox L 8-0 Away 7/10/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 7/12/2022 Royals W 7-5 Away 7/13/2022 Royals - Away 7/14/2022 Guardians - Away 7/15/2022 Guardians - Away 7/16/2022 Guardians - Away 7/17/2022 Guardians - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away

