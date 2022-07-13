How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium against Luis Garcia, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Astros rank seventh in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 347 (4.0 per game).

The Angels have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Astros Impact Players

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .259.

Tucker ranks 20th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .240 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks.

Bregman ranks 64th in home runs and 39th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Yuli Gurriel is hitting .233 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 54 while batting .250.

Among all hitters in the majors, Ohtani is 14th in homers and 16th in RBI.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.268) and home runs (24) this season, while also driving in 51 runs.

Among all major league batters, Trout is fourth in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.387/.517.

Jared Walsh is batting .243 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Marlins W 5-2 Away 7/7/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Away 7/8/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 7/9/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Orioles L 9-5 Away 7/12/2022 Astros - Home 7/13/2022 Astros - Home 7/14/2022 Astros - Home 7/15/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/16/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/22/2022 Braves - Away

