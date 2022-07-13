Mariners at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners are looking for their ninth win in a row when they play the Nationals in Washington D.C. this afternoon.

The Mariners (45-42) are on the road in the nation's capital today to kick off a two-game series with the Nationals (30-58). The Mariners are currently in second place in the AL West and the Nationals are in last place in the NL East. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners recently played a four-game series with the Blue Jays and made it through with a sweep. The scoring was lopsided in a couple of games, which resulted in the Mariners outscoring the Blue Jays 21-11. 

The Nationals have had a few days off after playing the Braves over the weekend. The Braves swept the Nats and outscored them 20-8. The Nationals will look to bounce back with a win today and break a four-game losing streak. 

The Mariners will look to Chris Flexen on the mound today. Flexen is 5-8 on the season with a 4.00 ERA. The Nationals will use Josiah Grey, who has a 7-5 record on the season with an ERA of 4.14. 

Seattle will be looking to pick up its ninth win in a row today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
12:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

Sweden vs. Switzerland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 11

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
tottenham
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur FC vs K-League All-Stars

By Christine Brown5 hours ago
HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy