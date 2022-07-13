Mariners at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners are looking for their ninth win in a row when they play the Nationals in Washington D.C. this afternoon.

The Mariners (45-42) are on the road in the nation's capital today to kick off a two-game series with the Nationals (30-58). The Mariners are currently in second place in the AL West and the Nationals are in last place in the NL East.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners recently played a four-game series with the Blue Jays and made it through with a sweep. The scoring was lopsided in a couple of games, which resulted in the Mariners outscoring the Blue Jays 21-11.

The Nationals have had a few days off after playing the Braves over the weekend. The Braves swept the Nats and outscored them 20-8. The Nationals will look to bounce back with a win today and break a four-game losing streak.

The Mariners will look to Chris Flexen on the mound today. Flexen is 5-8 on the season with a 4.00 ERA. The Nationals will use Josiah Grey, who has a 7-5 record on the season with an ERA of 4.14.

Seattle will be looking to pick up its ninth win in a row today.

Regional restrictions may apply.