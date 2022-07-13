New York Mets at Atlanta Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves will look to make it two in a row and pick up a game on the Mets to close in on that first-place position in the NL East.

The Mets (54-33) and Braves (53-36) will meet today for the final game of their three-game series. Things are all tied up at one game apiece, with the Mets winning game one and the Braves winning game two by scores of 4-1. 

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After losing game one on Monday, the Braves were able to bounce back yesterday and snag a win from the NL East-leading Mets. The scoring didn't begin until the fifth inning, when Francisco Lindor put the Mets up 1-0 with an RBI triple. 

In the sixth, Matt Olson put the Braves on the board with a two-run homer to take the lead. Adam Duvall added a two-run home run to the score sheet in the seventh to extend the lead to three; that is where the score remained for the rest of the game. 

The Mets will look to Chris Bassitt on the mound today. Bassitt has an overall record of 6-6 on the season with an ERA of 3.94. The Braves will use Charlie Morton, who is 5-3 on the season with a 4.21 ERA. 

The Braves remain one and a half games behind the Mets. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
