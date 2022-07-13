How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryan De La Cruz and Daniel Vogelbach.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins rank 18th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total).

The Marlins' .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 324 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.

Cooper's home runs place him 142nd in the majors, and he ranks 66th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Rojas is 170th in home runs and 220th in RBI so far this season.

Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.

Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .250 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 233rd and his RBI tally ranks 162nd.

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.

Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach is 55th in homers and 127th in RBI.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home

