How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryan De La Cruz and Daniel Vogelbach.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins rank 18th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total).
- The Marlins' .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 324 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.
- Cooper's home runs place him 142nd in the majors, and he ranks 66th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Rojas is 170th in home runs and 220th in RBI so far this season.
- Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.
- Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .250 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 233rd and his RBI tally ranks 162nd.
- Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.
- Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach is 55th in homers and 127th in RBI.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .415 on the year.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
