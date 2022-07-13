How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryan De La Cruz and Daniel Vogelbach.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins rank 18th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total).
  • The Marlins' .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 324 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.
  • Cooper's home runs place him 142nd in the majors, and he ranks 66th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Rojas is 170th in home runs and 220th in RBI so far this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.
  • Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .250 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 233rd and his RBI tally ranks 162nd.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .448.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach is 55th in homers and 127th in RBI.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

