How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .249 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
  • The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (421 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Mets have scored 414 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 57.
  • In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Swanson's .294 batting average paces his team.
  • Including all major league batters, Swanson ranks 39th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .251.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 72.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks sixth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Lindor has 83 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .266 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

7/9/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

7/12/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

7/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/22/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
