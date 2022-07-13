How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves' .249 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (421 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Mets have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Mets have scored 414 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 57.

In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Swanson's .294 batting average paces his team.

Including all major league batters, Swanson ranks 39th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .251.

Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 72.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks sixth in homers and first in RBI.

Lindor has 83 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .266 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 7/9/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/11/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 Mets W 4-1 Home 7/13/2022 Mets - Home 7/14/2022 Nationals - Away 7/15/2022 Nationals - Away 7/16/2022 Nationals - Away 7/17/2022 Nationals - Away 7/22/2022 Angels - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Home 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away 7/14/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.