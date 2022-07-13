How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves' .249 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (421 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Braves' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Mets have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The Mets have scored 414 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley paces the Braves with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 57.
- In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Swanson's .294 batting average paces his team.
- Including all major league batters, Swanson ranks 39th in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .251.
- Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 72.
- In all of MLB, Alonso ranks sixth in homers and first in RBI.
- Lindor has 83 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .266 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Nationals
W 12-2
Home
7/9/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/11/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
7/12/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Home
7/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/22/2022
Angels
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
L 2-0
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
