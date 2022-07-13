How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Athletics and Rangers are set to decide their three-game series on Wednesday in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Oakland Athletics (30-59) evened their three-game series with the Texas Rangers (40-45) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night and the teams will decide the series on Wednesday.

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Oakland got a grand slam from Chad Pinder as part of an eight-run outburst in the 12th inning on Tuesday night to beat Texas 14-7. The Rangers forced extra innings by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth. After Corey Seager homered, Kole Calhoun later tied the game with an RBI single.

Texas leads the season series over the A's, 6-3.

Right-hander Jon Gray will start the series finale for the Rangers. He is 5-4 in 15 starts with a 4.03 ERA and 1.210 WHIP in 82-and-two-thirds innings, striking out 91. Gray won his last start on Friday against the Twins despite allowing five runs, three earned, on nine hits in five-and-one-third innings. The 30-year-old fanned eight.

Oakland will go with right-hander Paul Blackburn, who was selected to represent the A's in next week's All-Star Game. In 17 starts, the 28-year-old is 6-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.198 WHIP in 91 innings. He is winless since June 16 and lost his last start on Friday against the Astros, allowing six runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

The A's head to Houston to open a three-game series on Friday while Texas hosts the red-hot Mariners for a four-game set.

