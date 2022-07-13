How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics and Rangers are set to decide their three-game series on Wednesday in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Oakland Athletics (30-59) evened their three-game series with the Texas Rangers (40-45) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night and the teams will decide the series on Wednesday. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Oakland got a grand slam from Chad Pinder as part of an eight-run outburst in the 12th inning on Tuesday night to beat Texas 14-7. The Rangers forced extra innings by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth. After Corey Seager homered, Kole Calhoun later tied the game with an RBI single.

Texas leads the season series over the A's, 6-3.

Right-hander Jon Gray will start the series finale for the Rangers. He is 5-4 in 15 starts with a 4.03 ERA and 1.210 WHIP in 82-and-two-thirds innings, striking out 91. Gray won his last start on Friday against the Twins despite allowing five runs, three earned, on nine hits in five-and-one-third innings. The 30-year-old fanned eight.

Oakland will go with right-hander Paul Blackburn, who was selected to represent the A's in next week's All-Star Game. In 17 starts, the 28-year-old is 6-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.198 WHIP in 91 innings. He is winless since June 16 and lost his last start on Friday against the Astros, allowing six runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

The A's head to Houston to open a three-game series on Friday while Texas hosts the red-hot Mariners for a four-game set.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18690037
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18689609
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18678267
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF: Stream MLS Live

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18689993
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18678379
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at D.C. United: Stream MLS Live, TV

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1012153954h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch International Friendly: Pumas UNAM vs. Celta Vigo

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy