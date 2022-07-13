How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take on the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Rangers rank 14th in runs scored with 389, 4.6 per game.
  • The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 295 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 long balls.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Seager ranks 10th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
  • Semien is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Semien is 55th in home runs and 57th in RBI in the majors.
  • Adolis Garcia has collected a team-high 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .240 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 36 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy ranks 98th in home runs and 89th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .226 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
  • Andrus ranks 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Twins

W 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

