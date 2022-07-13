How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take on the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Rangers rank 14th in runs scored with 389, 4.6 per game.
- The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 295 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 long balls.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Seager ranks 10th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Semien is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Semien is 55th in home runs and 57th in RBI in the majors.
- Adolis Garcia has collected a team-high 51 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .277.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .240 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 36 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy ranks 98th in home runs and 89th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .226 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
- Andrus ranks 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.
- Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Twins
W 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Twins
W 9-7
Home
7/10/2022
Twins
L 6-5
Home
7/11/2022
Athletics
W 10-8
Home
7/12/2022
Athletics
L 14-7
Home
7/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
L 10-8
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
W 14-7
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/16/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/21/2022
Tigers
-
Home
