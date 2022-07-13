How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take on the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Rangers rank 14th in runs scored with 389, 4.6 per game.

The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 295 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 long balls.

Of all hitters in baseball, Seager ranks 10th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Semien is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Semien is 55th in home runs and 57th in RBI in the majors.

Adolis Garcia has collected a team-high 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .240 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 36 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy ranks 98th in home runs and 89th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is batting .226 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Andrus ranks 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.

Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Twins W 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics - Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home

