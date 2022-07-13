How to Watch Phillies at Blue Jays: Stream MLB live, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies at Blue Jays: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays will be under new leadership on Wednesday against the Phillies after firing manager Charlie Montoyo earlier in the day.

The Philadelphia Phillies (46-42) will play the Blue Jays (46-42) in Toronto tonight in the second game of their series. The Blue Jays picked up game one yesterday in a close 4-3 victory. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite yesterday's win, the Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo this afternoon. It has been the season of misfortune for managers all over MLB. Montoyo being fired marks the third manager to get the boot this season. 

The Blue Jays are currently sitting in the third American League Wild Card position.

Yesterday, Teoscar Hernández got things started for the Blue Jays with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. Odubel Herrera brought the game within one with an RBI infield single. Bryson Stott tied things up for the Phils with a solo home run in the fourth. 

Matt Chapman helped the Rays regain the lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, but it was short-lived, as Nick Castellanos hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to tie things up again at three. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ended the scoring for both teams with his RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

